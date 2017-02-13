Cave tickets to go on sale for Nottingham visit

Tickets go on sale later this week for a gig at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Thursday, September 28 by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds.

One of the most critically acclaimed acts working today, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds will perform as part of their UK tour.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have sold over five million albums worldwide to date. Their influence has been profound and far-reaching and they remain one of the most powerful and exciting acts in the world.

Skeleton Tree - their 16th studio album - released the day after the premiere of One More Time With Feeling - charted at number 1 in eight countries with a further 11 top 5s and numerous top 20 positions.

The album gained the band their highest ever position in the UK: 2 (OCC) and US: 27 (Billboard).

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, February 17. Tickets are priced at £48.60 and £59.40 (includes admin fee).

There is a maximum of six tickets per person for tickets priced £48.60, this includes standing tickets. There is a maximum of four tickets per person for tickets priced £59.40.

Tickets can be booked online from 10am on February 17 at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/nickcaveandthebadseeds, via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.