Chilli Pipers promise Red Hot show in Sheffield

The self-styled “most famous bagpipe band on the planet” celebrate 15 years of Bagrock with a show in Sheffield.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, who formed in 2002, bring their current UK tour to Sheffield, offering “bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show that should carry its own health warning”.

A tour spokesman said: “They have played the main stage at one of the UK’s largest festivals - T in The Park, and other major events including BBC Proms in Hyde Park and The Rugby World Cup.

“They have some other impressive figures under their belts, or should we say kilts, including a triple platinum album, millions of views on Youtube and hundreds of thousands of Facebook followers - when it comes to these boys, the hype is definitely worth believing.

“Get ready for an utterly unique experience as the Chilli Pipers fuse traditional Scottish music with rock and pop anthems including the likes of Don’t Stop Believing and We Will Rock You. This is going to be a performance to remember.”

Red Hot Chilli Pipers play Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, April 30. For tickets, visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

