Choirs comes together for Sutton concert

Sutton in Ashfield Choral Society performs a concert on July 3 at the United Reformed Church, High Pavement, Sutton.

The choir celebrates its 65th birthday this year.

Now a very well established choir, it has its roots back in 1952 when it began as an Evening Institute Class. It has been delighting audiences ever since with a repertoire that includes songs from shows, Gilbert and Sullivan and, more recently, new and original compositions. Earlier this year, the choir appeared at a Prom concert with Blidworth Welfare Brass Band.

As part of their birthday celebration, for their summer concert the choir is collaborating with one of Worksop’s most popular choirs, The Musicality Singers. The two choirs last worked together two years ago to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the publication of the children’s classic, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and doors open at 7pm. There’s no admission charge, but there will be a collection to cover costs as the audience leaves.