The latest Beanbag Music Club event is to take place on Saturday, April 8, at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

It takes place at 11am, 1.15pm and 3pm. Tickets are £7 (Under 1s £1).

Sit on a mountain of beanbags and join Katie’s Allsorts Trio for a lively session of jazz, funky grooves and fun musical games alongside Beanie Bear.

For more, go to www.trch.co.uk