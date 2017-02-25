Djanogly Recital Hall hosts top quartet

Chamber music fans are in for a treat when the members of the Arcadia Quartet perform at Nottingham’s Djanogly Recital Hall on Thursday, March 2, from 7.30pm.

They will be playing works by - among others - Haydn and Beethoven.

The Arcadia Quartet gave a scintillating performance on debut at the venue in 2013.

The programme for their return visit includes a quartet by the Romanian composer Pascal Bentoiu who died in February 2016.

His second string quartet Consonances composed in 1973 is lyrical, energetic and effervescent.

Tickets are £16.50 (£15.50 concessions, £8 students). Call the box office for more details on 0115 846 7777.