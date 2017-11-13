ELO to launch 2018 arena tour in Nottingham

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced eight arena shows for autumn 2018 including a show at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on September 30, launching the tour.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 17 November priced at £56, £89.60, £100.80 and £128.80. Prices are listed with the administration fee included. There is a maximum of six tickets per person.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/jeff-lynne via 0843 373 3000, or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

Looking ahead to the new shows, Jeff said; “Our audiences are amazing. It’s like they’re in the group. We can’t wait to play for them again.”

More popular than ever, Jeff Lynne’s ELO have always been known for their epic live shows and with a distinct style that seamlessly and innovatively blends rock, pop and classical, ELO has had twenty six UK Top 40 singles, making Lynne’s sweeping productions some of the most recognisable music of the last forty years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.

June’s stunning Wembley Stadium gig is being immortalised in the live DVD Wembley Or Bust, out on November 17. In Wembley or Bust, you can see Jeff and his remarkable musical ensemble filling Wembley Stadium with one of the greatest rock and roll spectacles of all time, complete with bells, whistles and spaceships in front of a 60,000 capacity crowd.

Widely agreed upon as one of the greatest record producers in music history, Lynne was a co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, George Harrison and Tom Petty as well as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including The Beatles, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and most recently, Bryan Adams.

Photo by Carsten Windhorst