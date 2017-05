The Orchestra of the Age Of Englightenment will be putting in an appearance at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall from 7pm on Thursday, May 4.

This will be the chance to hear a rare performance of all six of J S Bach’s ever-popular Brandenburg Concertos.

Tickets to see them in action are £10-£34.50.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk