Fun for all ages at Welbeck Estate this Easter

There will be lots to entertain over the Easter period across the Welbeck Estate in North Nottinghamshire, running now until April 20.

Animal egg cups, Easter sock bunnies, artisan chocolate making, bread baking and pottery painting are just some of the creative activities on offer for children this Easter across the estate, home to The Harley Gallery, The Portland Collection and The School of Artisan Food.

With creative sessions taking inspiration from First Rain, the Indian art exhibition in The Harley Gallery from April 14 to June 11, Easter holiday activities also include regular Paint a Pot sessions while the first ever children’s courses on offer from The School of Artisan Food are booking up fast.

n Paint a Pot: The Harley Pottery Studio. April 6, 13 and 20. All the family can get creative with these fun sessions held in the estate’s specialist Pottery Studio. Participants can create a piece to take home for themselves or make a gift for a loved one – from Easter treats to spring surprises. There is a wide selection of ready-made pottery, including egg cups, plant-pots and cappuccino cups to choose from with technical staff on hand with ideas and techniques. Once decorated, the pieces will be professionally glazed and fired in the kiln and available to pick up after a week.

Fun for all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Priced at £5 per person plus a choice of pottery blanks, which are priced individually.

n Animal Egg Cups: Hands on Holidays at The Harley Pottery Studio. April 5: 11am – 12noon; 12noon – 1pm. These hour-long sessions will give children plenty of time to create their animal designs and decorate their egg cups using a selection of pens and decorations. £2.50 materials fee per child, per session.

n Hey Clay! The Harley Pottery Studio. April 7-8. Hey Clay! will see The Harley Pottery Studio inviting visitors to come and have a go and try out a number of different pottery techniques. As TV’s Great Pottery Throw Down comes to an end, the Crafts Council’s Hey Clay! weekend gives people the opportunity to get creative with clay at free pottery workshops.

Hey Clay! is a national celebration of clay at more than 50 venues across the UK, organised by Crafts Council, and is part of the Get Creative campaign with the BBC offering people free opportunities to celebrate everything clay, have some fun, and unleash their inner potter!

n Artisan Chocolate Making for Children: The School of Artisan Food. April 11. Over a half day of hands-on chocolate making, children will have a go at making and decorating an Easter egg, chocolate bars and chocolate lollies. The chocolate made on the day will be enjoyed at the School or taken home (if there’s any left!). The course is led by award-winning chocolatier Shelly Preston, whose handmade chocolates, patisserie and confections can be found at the Welbeck Farm Shop.

n Artisan Baking for Children: The School of Artisan Food. April 12. A half-day session of hands-on bread baking to encourage children to explore their sense of taste, smell and touch, express their creativity and learn about the true provenance of food. The bread made on the day will be enjoyed at the School or taken home.

Artisan Pizza Making for Children: The School of Artisan Food. April 13. Food preparation is a great way for children to learn practical skills, build confidence and develop an interest in food. Children will have a go at making simple, no cook tomato sauce; pizza with a selection of toppings; sweet calzone and pesto dough balls. The school’s resident artisan bread baking expert David Carter will be leading the pizza and baking courses.

n Easter sock bunnies: Hands on Holidays at The Harley Gallery. April 12: 11am – 12noon, 12noon – 1pm.

A fun hands-on creative activity where children can make their own sock Easter Bunny, led by the gallery’s education manager.

£2.50 materials fee per child, per session.

n Indian Art Creative Activities: Hands on Holidays at The Harley Gallery. April 19.

Take inspiration from the Indian art in the exhibition First Rain on show in The Harley Gallery until June 11, these hands on creative sessions look set to be messy but fun. Featuring Warli art, a tribal art form practised in west India where women paint the mud walls of their houses with rice paste to celebrate key events during the year, the creative sessions will be led the gallery’s education manager.

£2.50 materials fee per child, per session.

Booking is recommended for all the Hands on Holiday Easter holiday activities. Children should be accompanied by an adult throughout these sessions. Please call The Harley Gallery on 01909 501 700 or email shop@harleygallery.co.uk. Visit www.harleygallery.co.uk for more information.

For more information and to book a place on the children’s Easter courses, visit www.schoolofartisanfood.org.