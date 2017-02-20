Glittering gigs at the Diamond

The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield hosts a Kraftwerk tribute plus a Gary Numan tribute from Liquid Engineers on Thursday, February 23.

Friday, February 24, is the date for a visit to the Stoney Street-based venue by Love Hunter, with their acclaimed tribute to Whitesnake.

Then, on Saturday, February 25, you can enjoy a performance by female-fronted rock band Women In Rock.

For more details, go to www.thediamonduk.com