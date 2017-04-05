Hits galore in 60s show at Palace Theatre

Head back to the 60s for a hit-packed evening of entertainment at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Friday, April 7.

The greatest musical era of the 20th century comes alive with a nostalgic and fun-packed musical journey through the sights and sounds of the swinging 60s, the time when skirts got shorter and hair got longer!

Sing and dance along with a cast of leading performers to the music of The Beatles, Herman’s Hermits., Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Rolling Stones, Cilla Black, Manfred Mann, Dusty Springfield, Lulu, Sandie Shaw and many more.

This musical powerhouse of a show starts with the explosion of Brit Pop in 1962 through to the era of Flower Power of the late 60s.

Featuring incredible performances and beautiful bespoke costumes, Twist & Shout will transport you back to the sights and sounds of the Swinging Sixties.

It is a non-stop feast of music featuring a live band and leading performers deliver a musical powerhouse of a show that includes hits such as She Loves You, Glad All Over, You’re My World, Jumpin Jack Flash, Something Tells Me I’m In to Something Good, Shout, Mr Tambourine Man, Ferry Cross The Mersey... and so many more.

This show will leave you on your feet and dancing in the aisles!

For more, call the box office at the Palace on 01623 633133.