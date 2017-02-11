Medium Holbrook returns to area

Steve Holbrook brings his Psychic Vibration on the Medium Wave nationwide tour to The Towers, Mansfield, on Monday, February 27.

The ex-hairdresser Steve Holbrook, regarded as one of the UK’s top mlairvoyant Mediums, is visiting locally very shortly, and he explains how he hears the voices of our loved ones that have passed away.

His ability started from behind the salon chair, and he now visits theatres and hotels around the country, and as far as the Caribbean, demonstrating his unique ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

Steve has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the years, £50,000 for his local hospice in Wakefield, £5,000 for MacMillan Support, and most recently the current total for PACT – a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the country – is almost £30,000.

He is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for this charity.

Tickets are £17 on 01823 666292, or £18 on the door. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.