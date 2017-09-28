Music galore as October festival returns

The Nottingham October Festival returns for 2017 with a full programme of events over six weekends from Saturday, September 30, until Sunday, November 5.

The first October Festival event announced is the return to Old Market Square of the Magnificent Spiegeltent, popular with audiences in the City since its introduction in 2015.

The programme will be staged between Friday, September 29, and Sunday 8 October. Show highlights over the ten-days include an opening night spectacular with The Gilded Merkin Burlesque and Cabaret - Nottingham’s biggest Burlesque show, City’s Got Soul with Angelo Starr and the Team Edwin Starr Band performing live for an evening of the greatest Motown and classic Northern soul hits, and the hilarious musical comedy of Royal Vauxhall based on a true story involving Kenny Everett, Freddie Mercury and Princess Di is one not to be missed! £1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Nottingham Pride 2018 event fund.

There is also a varied programme of events for children and as well as ticketed performances, there are a number of free events being staged including Yoga and Mindfulness sessions (Tuesday, October 3) and a lunchtime concert by the Nottingham Youth Orchestra (Friday, October 6).

Further details can be found and all the tickets for events in the Spiegeltent can be booked via www.octoberinnottingham.co.uk