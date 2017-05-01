Music-packed May is in store at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre

May is the month for music at Mansfied’s Palace Theatre.

Brian Poole and the Tremeloes will visit on Thursday, May 17 at 7.30pm. It is 54 years since they recorded their first hit single, and now Brian Poole, Len ‘Chip’ Hawkes and Dave Munden are together again to perform hits such as Twist and Shout, Do You Love Me, Silence is Golden and many more.

They will be backed by Vanity Fare for this great evening of nostalgia, taking you back to the swinging 60s.

The Palace Theatre prides itself on the quality of tribute acts it presents throughout the year and the month ahead promises something for all ages and tastes, allowing theatregoers to immerse themselves in a nostalgic musical extravaganza of a specific artist or favourite band.

Talon’s 20th Anniversary Tour is on Friday, May 12, at 7.30pm. The show will feature all of The Eagles’ greatest hits, including Hotel California, Take it Easy, One Of These Nights and Desperado. Limited tickets are available.

A New Flame celebrates the songs of Simply Red on Saturday, May 13, at 7.30pm.

The exceptional nine-piece band recreates every slick groove and perfect melody, from Mick Hucknall’s global career, including hits such as Holding Back the Years, Stars and Money’s Too Tight To Mention.

Nights on Broadway is a tribute to the Bee Gees featuring incredible songs from over four decades, combining classic hits, acoustic medleys and dance floor favourites.

Costume changes and a six-piece band will complement the show on Thursday, May 18, at 7.30pm.

Whitney – Queen of the Night is a celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time. This award-winning West End production is on Friday, May 19, at 7.30pm, featuring songs such as I Wanna Dance with Somebody, One Moment in Time and I’m Every Woman. Limited tickets are available.

The Billy Fury Story on Saturday, May 20, at 7.30pm is rock ‘n’ roll heaven. Billy’s own band, the original Fury’s Tornados, replay his 29 timeless hits such as I Will, Jealousy and Halfway to Paradise.

Let’s Hang On returns to celebrate the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Friday, May 26, at 7.30pm. Take a step back in time with an anthology of classic hits including Grease, Sherry and Big Girls Don’t Cry. Limited tickets are available.

To book tickets for any of these shows, call into the box office on Leeming Street or call 01623 633133. Alternatively you can book online and select the seats you require from the comfort of your home by visiting mansfieldpalace.co.uk.