Musicians do their bit at Black Market venue to boost SSAFA charity

A cheque for £1,000 has been handed over to SSAFA (Soldiers, Sailors, Airforce Family Association) after a fundraising gig that was held at the Black Market venue in Market Warsop.

In December, The Black Market staged a show by a ten-piece Elvis show band made up of local volunteer musicians, six of whom had never before performed live on stage, including ‘Elvis’ himself.

After six months of rehearsals. the night proved to be a great success and no-one in the room would have guessed this was a debut performance for 60 per cent of the performers. A total of £1,000 was raised for the good cause.

A presentation night has now taken place at the High Street-based venue where the cheque was handed over to SSAFA community fundraising officer Luke Wiechula. Johnny (Dynamite) Williams AKA Elvis (pictured) also performed a solo set on the night (April 28).

Pictured handing over the cheque are Dave Drury, bassist/landlord at the Black Market, and Colleen Walker, backing vocalist/landlady at the Black Market. Also pictured from left to right are Carla Jacob, backing vocals, Dom Baschek, guitarist/barman at the Black Market, Sarah Baines, backing vocals and Lynn Williams, backing vocals. Not present, but making up the rest of the band, were Brad Drury, drums. Geoff Carling, guitar. Ellie Morrell, trumpet/ backing vocals and Laura Hudson, saxophone/backing vocals.