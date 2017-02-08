New album and Nottingham gig for Amber Run

Amber Run will be dropping on for a gig at Rock City in Nottingham on February 10.

The band’s new album For A Moment, I Was Lost, is released on the same day as the gig.

The UK four-piece’s second album, a 12-track chronicle of their interval between the last, packed with moments of expansive beauty and full-blooded raw emotion. https://youtu.be/Xu3_bNLR328

Speaking about the album the band said: “We have always believed in evolution as a band. Not reinvention so much as taking what’s already there and making it better. As students in Nottingham, we would sit and say “we’ll be the band we want to be by the fourth album”. Somewhere along the way, we forgot that evolution takes time. We forgot that any new experience has a learning curve.

“The new album trims the fat from our previous music, and get down to the bare bones of the songs. We’re songwriters, and where 5AM was a collection of songs written in our youth, these new songs are, for us, a timely response to more recent experiences.”

Photo by Daniel Harris.