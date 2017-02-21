Nottingham gig and new single for rising star McKelvey

Rising singer/songwriter Ben McKelvey is performing in Nottingham at the Royal Concert Hall on February 24, in his role as support on the Mike and the Mechanics 2017 UK tour.

With lyrical honesty and classic melodies, Ben has been likened to Bruce Springsteen, The Clash, and Paul Weller. His passionate performance and storytelling has captivated audiences across the UK and beyond.

Ben has performed hundreds of solo dates since 2011, embarked on a USA tour in 2014, and he was an invited guest of the National competition Open Mic UK. 2016 bought even more success with Ben supporting Wet Wet Wet on their 17-date UK arena tour earlier in the year, followed by a Christmas UK tour supporting The Overtones!

His critically acclaimed studio album Life and Love in England also reached the top ten in the iTunes singer/songwriter charts.

His latest single - Only Here Once - is out on February 24, ahead of his next EP One For the Road, released on March 31.

For ticket details for the gig, go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Sam J Bond