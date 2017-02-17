Numan and Kraftwerk tribute acts at The Diamond

There will be a double header of tribute band entertainment at The Diamond in Sutton on Thursday, February 23.

Performing there will be The Liquid Engineers, with their tribute to the music of Gary Numan, plus Man Machine, paying homage to Kraftwerk.

This will be an evening of music dedicated to some of the pioneers of the synthesiser.

The Liquid Engineers will be covering all the major hits and more, and the show is full of effects lasers smoke effects, but it’s is also a powerhouse of sound.

For more on the gig, you can go to www.thediamonduk.com