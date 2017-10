Daniel Lebhardt will the latest performers in the Sunday Morning Piano Series.

The November recital at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham takes place from 11am on Sunday, November 5.

Tickets are £10 each, including tea, coffee and cake.

Daniel Lebhardt will be performing Schubert’s Drei Klavierstucke, Mozart’s Rondo in A minor, and Rachmaninov’s Piano Sonata No. 2.