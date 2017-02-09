Pleasley hosts Live and Local concert

There will be a Live and Local concert at Pleasley on Saturday, February 11.

The venue will be the Verney Institute and the performers will be Alaw.

Two of the musicians in Alaw are well known as the frontline of Jamie Smith’s Mabon and the third is a soloist and recording artist of international reputation.

The trio are described as providing “world class music from Wales and beyond.”

Previous concerts in the Live at The Verney series have featured renowned performers such as Gordon Giltrap, Remi Harris and Ashley Hutchings and Blair Dunlop.

THe concert gets under way at 8pm. Tickets are £10. For tickets, call 01623 810035.