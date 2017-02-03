Plenty to enjoy at Playhouse this spring

A Nottingham icon, a Pulitzer prize-winning novel, a global smash hit rock opera and a landmark British comedy are just some of the highlights of the spring/summer 2017 season at Nottingham Playhouse.

The season of work begins with the 40th anniversary production of Stephen Lowe’s Touched.

Starring Bafta award-winning actress Vicky McClure and Aisling Loftus, Touched is a powerful and poignant World War Two drama set during the 100 days between VE and VJ day.

Frank Galati’s ground-breaking adaptation of John Steinbeck’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Grapes of Wrath, is a Nottingham Playhouse co-production with Nuffield, Royal and Derngate Northampton and West Yorkshire Playhouse.

The Grapes of Wrath is an epic story of unity, community and survival against odds. It is the height of the Great Depression and the Joad family is desperate.

Along with thousands of others, they leave the Oklahoma Dust Bowl travelling west to California in search of work and a new life. Investing everything in the journey, driven as much by fear as by hope, will California be their promised land?

Based on the iconic 1969 concept album, The Who’s Tommy is the multi-award winning rock opera written by Pete Townshend. With a cast of 22 performers and musicians, this is the story of the pinball-playing boy which has entertained and intrigued audiences for more than 40 years. Tommy is a touring production made in association with Ramps on the Moon, (a consortium of New Wolsey Theatre, Birmingham Repertory Theatre, West Yorkshire Playhouse, Nottingham Playhouse, Sheffield Theatres, Stratford East and Graeae).

In May, Nottingham Playhouse and Northern Stage will be bringing a brand new production of the Olivier Award-winning comedy East Is East, to the stage. Chip shop owner George has his work cut out as head of the Khan household.

Back in George’s homeland, Pakistan, a father rules the house, but in 1970s Salford, as Britain evolves and rebels, his teenage children are proving quite a challenge. This modern comedy classic shares the joy, chaos and love of family life.

Ending the season will be Bruce Gutherie’s brand new production of the legendary, multi-award winning rock musical Rent, coming to Nottingham Playhouse as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary.

This exhilarating, landmark musical tells the thrilling story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive in New York City’s East Village in the thriving days of Bohemian excess.

