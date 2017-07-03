Record Review with Kevin Bryan

Read on for the weekly round-up of music releases with Kevin Bryan.

The Alan Price Set - Twice The Price (Edsel Records). This definitive three-CD set brings together all the solo recordings that former Animals keyboards ace Alan Price made for the Decca label during the latter half of the 60s. Price seems to be something of a forgotten figure these days but these eclectic offerings are certainly well worth a few hours of anyone’s time. His genuine passion for soul and r&b informed heartfelt covers of Marvin Gaye’s Ain’t That Peculiar, Otis Redding’s I Can’t Turn You Loose and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’s I Put A Spell On You, and Price’s persistent championing of the work of the then relatively unknown Randy Newman yielded bittersweet gems such as Tickle Me, Love Story and My Old Kentucky Home to name but a few.

Helene Grimaud - Persepectives (Deutsche Grammophon). This wide-ranging showcase for Helene Grimaud’s keyboard talents finds the French pianist bringing her fearless artistry to bear on a selection of works penned by composers as diverse as Bach, Debussy and Bela Bartok. The latter’s typically earthy Romanian Folk Dances supply one of the musical highlights of a personally selected anthology which provides a fascinating insight into the delights of Grimaud’s illustrious Deutsche Grammophon back catalogue.

Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams (Slate Creek Records). This easy on the ear package was the brainchild of Don Williams’s friend and producer Garth Fundis, who decided to mark the country music legend’s retirement by assembling a tribute album featuring lovingly crafted performances from some of the leading lights of the roots music fraternity. Alison Krauss, Jason Isbell, John Prine and Garth Brooks all make telling contributions to a collection which features fine new interpretations of Williams classics such as I Believe In You, Amanda and Till The Rivers All Run Dry.

Soft Machine - 6 (Talking Elephant). Soft Machine’s sixth long-playing creation first saw the light of day in 1973 and found the former prog rockers continuing the love affair with jazz which had begun in the aftermath of drummer Robert Wyatt’s departure from the fold two years previously. The finished product went on to be acclaimed as Melody Maker’s British Jazz Album of the Year and recently recruited saxist Karl Jenkins played a key role in its success, bringing some much needed discipline to bear on his musical cohorts as they explored the then fashionable world of jazz fusion.