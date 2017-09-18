Record Review with Kevin Bryan

It’s time for this week’s Record Review feature, with Kevin Bryan.

Steve Winwood - Winwood:Greatest Hits Live (Wincraft Records). This veteran performer hasn’t been too active on the recording front in recent years, so in the absence of any freshly-minted new material the time was probably ripe for Winwood to release this richly entertaining live anthology. The 23 tracks were culled from the Birmingham-born musician’s extensive personal archives, taking listeners on an enjoyable jaunt down memory lane as they draw on the cream of Steve’s output with the Spencer Davis Group, Traffic, Blind Faith and his later solo exploits, including gems such as Gimme Some Lovin, 40,000 Headmen and John Barleycorn to name but a few.

Poco - Live at Columbia Studios, Hollywood 30/9/71 (Retro World). Infectious country-rockers Poco were operating at the peak of their performing powers during the early 70s, and this splendid live recording captures a show which they gave for an invited audience of Columbia Records staff and assorted friends and family members in 1971. The contents were never really intended for commercial release but they should still be required listening for Poco devotees everywhere, with the band serving up energised renditions of perennial crowd-pleasers such as A Man Like Me, Hoe Down and Just

For Me And You for your listening pleasure.

Alon Sariel - Telemandolin(Berlin Classics). This engaging showcase for Alon Sariel’s technical wizardry finds the versatile young mandolin ace coming to terms with some choice extracts from the

Baroque repertoire of German composer Georg Philipp Telemann, expertly underpinned by his Concerto Foscari ensemble. Works by C.P.E.Bach, Abel and Johann Friedrich Fasch are also given an airing, and many of the featured compositions were arranged for his chosen instrument by Sariel himself.

Gun - Favourite Pleasures (Caroline International). Gun’s first album with recently recruited guitarist Tommy Gentry signals a welcome return to form for the Glaswegian rockers and compares very favourably with early offerings such as 1994’s hugely successful Swagger. The band have found it well nigh impossible to maintain a stable line-up since those days, but Gun’s current incarnation have perfected a visceral and melodic sound which is captured at its most compelling via the rampaging delights of Here’s Where I Am, She Knows and Favourite Pleasures itself, which is oddly reminiscent of the Led Zeppelin classic Trampled Underfoot.