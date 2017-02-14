Rendell classic is coming to Buxton Opera House

Buxton Opera House has announced it is one of the theatres to be included in Bill Kenwright’s brand new 2017 tour of the thriller classic, A Judgement in Stone, written by Ruth Rendell!

A Judgement in Stone tells the story of Eunice, who struggles to fit in when she joins a wealthy family as their housekeeper.

The very reason for her awkwardness, long hidden and deeply buried, leads inexorably to a terrible tale of murder in cold blood - on Valentine’s Day.

Ruth Rendell’s brilliant plot unravels a lifetime of deceit, despair and coverups which, when revealed, brings a shocking revelation almost as grizzly as the murder itself.

Building on the phenomenal decade-long success of The Agatha Christie Theatre Company, which sold over two million tickets and continually played to packed houses around the UK, Bill Kenwright presents a new production adapted from one of the most celebrated works of Ruth Rendell, often hailed as the successor to Agatha Christie.

Credited with revitalising the mystery genre, Rendell was first published in 1964 and was awarded a CBE in 1996.

Her prolific output included film and TV as well as 80 novels and one of the genre’s most famous characters, Chief Inspector Wexford.

Widely considered to be one of Rendell’s greatest works, A Judgement in Stone is loved for its brilliant rendering of character, plot and motive, and is undoubtedly the Queen of Psychological Crime at her thrilling best.

A Judgement in Stone takes place at Buxton Opera House from March 13-18 at 7.30pm. There are also Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets are priced from £22 to £32 and discounts are available.

See www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk for more.

Photo by Mark Yeoman