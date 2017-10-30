Rock and Bike Festival to stage After Show Party

South Normanton’s huge annual Rock and Bike Festival stages an After Show Party on Saturday, November 11.

It will feature festival favourites and Levellers tribute act The Spirit Levellers, with support from Darwin’s Rejects plus other guests.

The gig will take place at The Westgate Suite on West Gate, Long Eaton. Doors open 8pm until late.

The night will also see a charity cheque presentation from Kevin Hayden, who undertook an epic journey to raise awareness for Soldiers Off The Street, which culminated in him arriving at the festival in July.

He drove 21,000 miles through 50 cities across Europe in a £500 Ford Fiesta and rasied £6,000 for charity.

Tickets for the party night are £5 and can be purchased from College Street Post Office, Long Eaton, Street Machine, Stapleford, Borrowash Service Garage, Dan’s Burger Bar, Long Eaton Market Place, or by sending a cheque or postal order payable to RABF to PO Box 9969, Nottingham, NG10 9DQ. Please enclose a stamped addressed envelope.

Admission will be £10 on the door subject to availability.

Tickets to the 2018 Rock and Bike Festival will be on sale on the night.