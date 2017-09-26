See Sean and co in Derby gig

The Sean Webster Band will be in action at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, September 30.

Fronted by one of the UK’s fast rising blues guitarists, the band has a fine reputation on the live circuit.

As a 14 year old boy Sean was introduced to guitar-based music by a school friend and became instantly hooked on the instrument. Music from that point became Sean’s main focus in life. He would cycle 20 kilometres to watch friends rehearse in a band, which after some time he became the singer of: Journeymen.

Years later and through various incarnations, The Sean Webster band was formed. This itself has had a few line-up changes over the years, but Sean believes change can only be a good thing in the end: “I’m not the greatest fan of change at the beginning because I like things to run smooth, but it also forces you to learn, evaluate and ultimately re-shape what you already have. Keeping it fresh!”

Sean has toured many countries such as The Netherlands, France, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, The United Kingdom, Finland, Poland and The U.S.A. playing festivals and venues throughout.

He has also appeared on national FOX TV in Austin Texas, recorded live sessions for BBC Radio Two and appeared for interviews on many regional radio and TV shows.

Sean has released five albums and 1 EP. His sixth and latest album entitled Leave Your Heart At the Door has Sean going back to being the only guitarist on the album, something which hasn’t happened since his first.

Doors open at 8pm and tickets are £12. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk