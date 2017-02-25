See star Knightley in Farnsfield Acoustic gig

Steve Knightley, an essential part of the fabulous Show of Hands, is to play for Farnsfield Acoustic for the sixth time, as part of his Landlocked Tour.

Tickets are selling fast for this gig which will take place at Rainworth Village Hall on Thursday, March 2.

For £18 you can come to the bar at the hall at 7.15pm or thereabouts, purchase a beer or a glass of wine and take your seat for the show to start at 8pm.

There is ample car parking at the venue on Kirklington Road, Rainworth, Nottinghamshire.

Phone 01623 794700/870668 for tickets.