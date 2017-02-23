Sounds of America with Somercotes Choral Society

Somercotes Choral Society present a concert called Sounds American on Saturday, April 29.

Starting at 7pm, the venue for the concert will be David Nieper Academy (formerly Alfreton Grange), based on Grange Street, Alfreton, with guests Yesteryear (as seen on TV’s The Naked Choir).

Admission is £8 (under 16s £4).

Contact Carole on 07905 242750 or Jane on 01773 780984. Alternatively, you can go to www.somercoteschoralsociety.co.uk