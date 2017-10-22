Sparta and Troyen set to raise the roof at Black Market venue

Mansfield’s longest serving heavy metal legends, Sparta, are set to raise the roof again at the Black Market, Warsop, in a gig taking place on Saturday, October 28.

Still featuring the original line-up from the 80s, the band will be performing songs from their new album, No Retreat, No Surrender, released earlier this year, selling worldwide to great acclaim.

Joining them will be Troyen, who first graced the heavy metal scene in 1981, and re-formed in 2014 after 32 years apart.

They have undoubtedly come back onto the stage with energy and determination. Their latest EP Storm Child was released in July and will be available to purchase on the evening.

This promises to be a great night to see two legendary bands.

Tickets are priced at £5 and will be available on the door at the Black Market. The first band will be on stage at 8.30pm.