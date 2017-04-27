Stormin’ set is in store at Rock City

Stormzy is coming to Nottingham’s Rock City on Saturday, April 29.

One of the most highly-anticipated tours of 2017, the grime sensation is currently on the road around the country.

The 16-date run sees him play the UK’s major cities.

The tour comes straight of the back of a phenomenal few months for 23-year-old Stormzy.

His debut album Gang Signs & Prayer arrived in February and marks a hugely exciting return for the multi award-winning grime artist.

“This is the moment that I have been waiting for my whole life. I am now ready to certify my position as a credible artist and someone who is here for the long run,” he said recently.

At just 23, nothing could have prepared Stormzy for his meteoric rise. The London-born artist has continuously pushed the boundaries of grime throughout his self-built journey from his ‘WickedSkengMan’ freestyles to now being nominated for British Breakthrough’ at this year’s BRIT Awards, not to mention his hugely inspirational talk at Oxford University in March last year after being personally invited by the Union.

First emerging on the scene in 2012, the lyricist made chart history in September 2015 when his freestyle WickedSkengMan 4 charted at no. 18 in the UK Official Singles Chart, becoming the first-ever freestyle to chart in the UK Top 40.