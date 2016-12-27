Strauss gala will waltz back into Nottingham

The Johann Strauss Gala embarks on a UK tour for the New Year and makes its latest appearance at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on January 2, from 3pm. The Raymond Gubbay production has entertained audiences for over four decades and is back in 2017 with a brand new show.

Returning to the gilded ballrooms of 19th century Vienna, the flickering light from the candelabra twinkles, the conductor taps his baton and the orchestra plays a sparkling assortment of much-loved music.

The Johann Strauss Dancers, in gorgeous costumes of the period, capture the experience of the occasion in exquisitely choreographed routines, dancing to some of the most romantic waltzes and liveliest polkas ever composed.

The Johann Strauss Orchestra pays homage to the Strauss musical dynasty with performances of classic works including Overture & Laughing Song from Die Fledermaus, Tales from the Vienna Woods, Roses from the South Waltz, Blue Danube Waltz, Radetzky March, Morning Papers Waltz, Perpetuum Mobile and Tritsch-Tratsch Polka. The show will be conducted and presented by the acclaimed musical director John Rigby.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.

Photo by Richard Haughton