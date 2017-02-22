Three of the best in Vienna orchestra’s concert

The Vienna Tonkunstler Orchestra will be performing the latest Nottingham Classics concert on Wednesday, March 1.

The performance at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall will get under way at 7.30pm and is to be conducted by Yuataka Sado.

The concert features three works: Mozart’s Overture to The Marriage of Figaro, Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto - with soloist Angela Hewitt - and the Second Symphony of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.

Tickets are available by calling the box office on 0115 9895555.

