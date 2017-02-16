Three of the best will play at The Diamond this week

Head along to The Diamond in Sutton tonight (Thursday) for a gig at the Stoney Street venue by John Verity, presenting a sizzling set of rock and blues numbers.
Then, on Friday, February 17, you can see Ant Music with a tribute to the best of the music of Adam and the Ants, followed by Quo Day, on Saturday, February 18.
This will see various groups performing throughout the day, playing a great mix of rock covers and classic Quo.
For more, see www.thediamonduk.com
