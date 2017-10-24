Three sparkling gigs at The Diamond

There are three top gigs coming up at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield later this week.

First up is the chance to see Steve Rodgers at the Stoney Street-based venue on Thursday, October 26.

Steve is the son of the legendary Paul Rodgers and he will be playing with his band. This is a night not to be missed as Steve Rodgers has been highly praised for both his singing and songwriting.

Support on the night will come from Steeler.

On Friday, October 27, Scopyons will be putting in an appearance, with support by Disarm Goliath.

Then, on Saturday, October 28, The Explosive Light Orchestra are back. There is much interest in this night so get down early for cocktail hour.

For more on these and other future gigs at the venue, go to www.thediamonduk.com