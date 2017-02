The next gig at Farnsfield Acoustic will be given by the hugely influential Steve Tilston.

Songwriter, singer, guitarist, Steve has been in the music business for 45 years and is well respected throughout the performing world.

The gig will take place at Farnsfield Village Centre on Saturday, February 18. Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets are £12.50 from 01623 794700/870668.