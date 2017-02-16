Top Hendrix tribute comes to Black Market venue

Head to the Black Market venue in Market Warsop tomorrow (Friday, February 17) evening for a real tribute treat for Jimi Hendrix fans.

There will be a performance there by the highly talented Purple Jimi, paying musical homage to the incredible Hendrix back catalogue.

Support on the night comes from Dirty Rotten Souls.

Entry is £7.50 and doors open at 8pm.

For more on this and other forthcoming gigs at the Black Market, you can go online to www.blackmarketlive.co.uk