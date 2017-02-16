Top Hendrix tribute comes to Black Market venue

Head to the Black Market venue in Market Warsop tomorrow (Friday, February 17) evening for a real tribute treat for Jimi Hendrix fans.
There will be a performance there by the highly talented Purple Jimi, paying musical homage to the incredible Hendrix back catalogue.
Support on the night comes from Dirty Rotten Souls.
Entry is £7.50 and doors open at 8pm.
For more on this and other forthcoming gigs at the Black Market, you can go online to www.blackmarketlive.co.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Hucknall Dispatch means you're ok with our terms and conditions.