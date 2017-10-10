Tribute to George Michael at Palace this week

George Michael fans are in for a treat when the tribute show Fastlove comes to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Friday, October 13.

The show is packed with crowd pleasing anthems made famous by the late, great singer/songwriter. From Wham! classics of the ‘new pop’ revival to the chart topping success of the 80s album Faith, you can also hear all the awesome tunes of the 90s and noughties, including the irresistible Flawless.

This is a spellbinding experience you don’t want to miss. You’ll be getting up (to get down) to all your favourite songs: Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, One More Try, Outside, Jesus To A Child, I Want Your Sex, Kissing A Fool, and many more.

Relive the passion, the flare, and the unique sensitivity of George Michael in this incredible concert sensation. As the great man said, you gotta have faith… so book your tickets now!

The performance at the Leeming Street-based venue starts at 7.30pm. Call the box office for ticket details on 01623 633133.