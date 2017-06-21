Trio of Russian treats in Nottingham orchestra’s next concert

If you love Russian classical music then Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s next concert will be just the job for you.

It takes place at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on Saturday, July 8, from 7.30pm, and will be conducted by Derek Williams.

The concert features some light and tuneful music from Shostakovich with his Jazz Suite No 2, including the famous waltz.

The rest of the concert is a real treat for Rachmaninov fans. First there’s his popular Rhapsody On A Theme Of Paganini - with piano soloist Simon Callaghan - and then his orchestral swansong, the scintillating Symphonic Dances.

For ticket details, you can call 0115 9419419 or you can go to www.nottinghamsymphony.org.uk