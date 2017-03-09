Young musical talents get showcase at Nottingham venue

The cream of Nottinghamshire young musical talent show what they can do in a Supergroup Showcase, live at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on Friday, March 10, from 7pm.

Entry is free for this performances, which features a unique collaboration between Inspire’s County Youth Arts’ supergroup Forgotten Rockets and acclaimed Nottingham singer Joseph Knight (pictured), with a guest appearance from soulful songstress Nina Smith.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk