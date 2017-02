Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will be live at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena later this year.

With album sales of more than five million worldwide to date, the band’s influence has been profound and far-reaching and they remain one of the most critically-acclaimed acts working today.

They will be at the Motorpoint Arena on September 28.

Tickets are available from 9am on Friday, February 17 on 0843 3733000 or www.motorpointarenanottingham.com