Pet Shop Boys are being Super at the Arena

The Pet Shop Boys are live at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next week on their Super tour.

For more than 25 years Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have been regarded as innovators of the modern live music show, incorporating multimedia and theatrical elements into their productions.

This latest tour will see the pair perform songs from their acclaimed new album Super, as well as classic hits and album tracks from their entire career.

They are at the Arena on June 22, tickets are available on 0843 3733000 or http://bit.ly/1NRBBSt