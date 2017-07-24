Rich Hall is having a Hoedown at the Palace

Have your say

American comedy star Rich Hall is coming to Mansfield

The famously deadpan performer will be at the Palace Theatre on September 14 for his only Nottinghamshire date.

As ever, his precision dismantling of the tenuous relationship between the UK and the USA is as freewheeling and deadly accurate as ever.

His BBC Four documentaries, most recently Rich Hall’s Countrier Than You and Rich Hall’s Presidential Grudge Match and BBC Radio 4 series Rich Hall’s (US Election) Breakdown have built him a new legion of followers, as has appearances on Have I Got News For You and QI.

But if you’ve only ever seen Rich Hall on TV, you’ve short-changed yourself because there’s never been a better time to be an American comedian in the UK.

The Hoedown begins as a withering dissection of Donald Trump’s America.

But it ends up being a celebration of Americana.

There’s stand-up, improvised ballads, cracking good musicianship, and ultimately a hilarious, foot-stomping, good time to be had by all.

Everyone is welcome at the hoedown – even if you don’t own a hoe.

Tickets are available now at http://bit.ly/2tts5as