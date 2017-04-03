Showstopping stuff with Edinburgh Fringe hit at the Theatre Royal

The critically-acclaimed improvisational frontrunner Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal Nottingham later this month.

Fresh from their 2016 Olivier Award-winning West End debut at the Apollo Theatre, the Showstoppers are looking to make 2017 their best year yet, one new musical at a time.

No two nights are ever the same as The Showstoppers take audience suggestions and then spin a brand new comedy musical out of thin air - stories, characters, tunes, lyrics, dances, harmonies and all - with unpredictable and hilarious results.

If you’ve thought improv looked difficult before, try doing it in time (and tune) to music.

Having grown since 2008 to become the UK’s most acclaimed and in-demand musical improvisers, The Showstoppers have become a must-see staple of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

With four West End seasons and an acclaimed BBC Radio 4 series to their name, they have also taken their ingenious blend of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity around the globe, picking up accolades and awards including The Times Best of the Fringe, Mervyn Stutter’s Spirit Of The Fringe Award and nominations for Chortle Best Music Or Variety Act, MTM Best Production Award and MTM Judges’ Discretionary Award.

The main production is at the Theatre Royal from April 20-22 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are £15.50 and £19.50 on 0115 989555 or www.trch.co.uk

In addition to the popular evening show, there will also be a special Showstoppers’ Kids Show on Saturday, April 22 at 2.30pm, turning youngs ideas in marvellous, musical adventures from scratch.

Tickets for the kids show are £10 each, again on 0115 9899999 or www.trch.co.uk