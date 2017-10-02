Star medium Steve Holbrook coming to Mansfield

One of the world’s leading mediums, Steve Holbrook coming to The Towers in Mansfield this week.

ne of the world’s leading mediums, Steve is an ex-hairdresser whose says his ability to hear the voices of loved one who have passed away started from behind the salon chair at his salon in Leeds.

He now visits theatres and hotels around the country, and as far as the Caribbean, demonstrating his unique ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

He is at The Towers on Friday, October 6.

Tickets are available on 01823 666292.