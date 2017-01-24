Strictly live tour is heading to Nottingham

Newly-crowned Strictly champion Ore Oduba and his partner Karen Clifton head the line-up for this year’s live tour.

Ore and Karen are joined by Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton, Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse, Ed Balls and Katya Jones, Daisy Lowe and Aljaž Skorjane and Lesley Joseph and Gorka Marquez, along with professional dancers.

The dancers are joined by tour judges Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood (who also directs the show) and Karen Hardy, and tour host Anita Rani.

The show is at the Motorpoint Nottingham Arena on January 31 and February 1.

Ticket details are at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com