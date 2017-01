Sixties stars The Bachelors are live at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend.

Throughout the 1960’s, The Bachelors had more chart hits than The Rolling Stones with songs like I Believe, Diane, Ramona and The Sound of Silence.

Appearing on every hit were the two stars of this live show, Con and Dec Cluskey.

They are at Retford on Saturday, January 28 at 7.30pm.

Ticket details are on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com