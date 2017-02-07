The Brew are live in Nottingham

British rock trio The Brew are live at Nottingham’s Bodega this week.

The band are back on the road support their latest album, Shake The Tree.

Hugely popular in Europe, notably in countries like Germany and Poland, The Brew have plenty of admiration for their work at home too with their classic rock influenced sound.

Hailed one of the finest, most creative and energetically enthused classic rock bands in the UK, The Brew have appeared twice on Germany’s Prestigious Rockpalast show and toured with the likes of ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and played alongside legends like Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa, Chickenfoot and Joe Satriani to name a few.

Their Bodega gig is on Friday, February 10.

Ticket details are at www.bodeganottingham.com