The impractical jokers are coming to the UK

American comedy group The Tenderloins, the people behind hit TV show Impractical Jokers, are bringing their Where’s Larry? tour to the UK this autumn.

And they will play Sheffield Arena on October 7 and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on October 11

The New York quartet formed in 1999 and have built up a huge live following over the years, including playing three sold-out nights at New York’s legendard Radio City Music Hall.

