Animal magic in stage version of classic kids’ book

Smash hit kids’ book What The Ladybird Heard hits the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal early next year.

Two crafty robbers, one tiny ladybird, and a whole farmyard of fun!

Hefty Hugh and Lanky Len have a cunning plan to steal the farmer’s fine prize cow. But they reckon without the tiniest, quietest creature of all: The Ladybird has a plan of her own!

Join the woolly sheep, the hairy hog, the fat red hen and the dainty dog in this glittering stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks’s colourful farmyard adventure.

With live music, puppetry, plenty of audience participation and lots of laughs, these performances take place from Janaury 18-21.

The show is recommended for ages three and over and the running time is 55 minutes.

Tickets are £10-£12 plus discounts for groups and schools. Go online to www.trch.co.uk or you can call 0115 989 5555.

Photo by Robert Workman