Best selling author’s thriller hits stage in Nottingham

Nottingham’s Lace Market Theatre will be the venue for a production of Peter James’s best-selling blackly comic thriller The Perfect Murder.

The adaptation by Shaun McKenna, directed here by Chris Sims, can be seen at the Lace Market Theatre from May 22-27.

A husband and wife secretly plot to kill each other. With a plot featuring twist after twist, who will succeed and claim the insurance and who will not?

For tickets call the box office on 0115 9507201.