Catch the Addams Family musical in Nottingham

Don’t miss The Addams Family during the musical comedy’s stay at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal, until Saturday, July 1.

Cameron Blakely takes the role of Gomez Addams with Samantha Womack as Morticia Addams, Les Dennis as Uncle Fester and Carrie Hope Fletcher as Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family!

Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

The Addams Family is directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, musical supervision by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and musical direction by Andrew Hilton. The book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

For more, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.